How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus EEE-branded Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Look Surprisingly Stylish

While Asus has some interesting products, I'd never expect the company to win a design award. That said, Asus' wireless keyboard and mouse for the EEE Box look pretty nice, if not terribly original.

EEE PC News posted the images, but details on the accessories are pretty scant. And if the pics are correct, Asus will also release a remote control that looks like a pepper grinder sliced in half.

One would assume that these are RF-based wireless devices, but really it's all about the aesthetic appeal. Sure they're pretty much a carbon copy of what you'd get from a Sony or Apple, but I like the glossy look of the keyboards that neither of those two provides with their products. In any case, I'd expect that more info on these products will surface at CES. [EEE PC News via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles