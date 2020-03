Electronics genius John Maushammer has a new version of his Pong game watch, one that plays Asteroids and can be controlled with a tilt sensor.

Usually, the computer plays automatically & it keeps time. But, it also has a tilt-sensor so you can aim the ship by moving your wrist around. It's not done yet, but it will have buttons for firing and engine-thrust. Maybe mind control will be next ;-)

Seriously, someone should really get this thing into mass production. [Boing Boing]