Giz friend Jean Snow interviews Amusement editor for Ping Mag, about the magazine's unique mix of game coverage with a stylish mix of art, fashion, and digital culture. I love the high end photography.



I also found it interesting that the magazine does its own one of a kind ads for the companies for placement in the mag. A worthy read on how tech editorial can and will advance into more sophisticated, and less trade-like publications. [Pingmag]