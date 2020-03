I had no idea his name was Dick Wang. Here's an interesting story.

My parents told me that when I was really little, I played with the actor who played Data from the Goonies and Short Round from Indiana Jones. REALLY little, as in, from a time from which I can't remember. Of course now, looking at his IMDB page, I realise he's about 10 years older than I am, so this story is probably one of three things: a lie, a misrecollection, or a super weird play date. [FNAOK via Digg]