Armadillo Breadbox: Neat Enough to Post a Breadbox on Giz

I was a generation or two too late for breadboxes, and looking at this particular breadbox, I realise that's just a shame.

The Armadillo Breadbox, a real, purchasable product ($US90), will store your bread in a segmented, brushed aluminium shell. Then, when you are hungry for some carbs, just fold back the sneeze/bullet shield and eat the delicate product of flour, yeast and baking that's sustained Man for centuries.

If food isn't your thing, we also think this breadbox could be an excellent means to store a small baby. You might need some air holes. [Wheredidyoubuythat via cribcandy]

