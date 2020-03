Times are tough, money is tight and the economy stinks, and yet this quilt made entirely of free Apple t-shirts is going to sell for hundreds of dollars.

Premium pricing aside, this 66" X 56" checkerboard quilt is a cool mish-mash of Apple marketing schwag—some of it from as far back as the early 90's.

This tapestry of Apple's history, in t-shirt form, is currently sitting at $US242.50. Bidding ends December 17. [eBayvia TUAW]