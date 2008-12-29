Apple Tqualizer Will Either Get You Hugged or Punched in the Chest

Your standard animated equalizer t-shirt is generally considered obnoxious enough. But when you stick an Apple logo on the front, well, it's a statement that can't be ignored.

As clearly explained on Jetsobox, the $US45 Apple Tqualizer "rocks and looks the business !" with a sound-sensitive, multi-colour equalizer display. Powered by four AAA batteries, the shirt is hand washable with their removal—because you wash your clothing now, don't you, you hippie-gone-Apple-consumer sellout. [Jetsobox via technabob]

