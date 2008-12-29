How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Your standard animated equalizer t-shirt is generally considered obnoxious enough. But when you stick an Apple logo on the front, well, it's a statement that can't be ignored.

As clearly explained on Jetsobox, the $US45 Apple Tqualizer "rocks and looks the business !" with a sound-sensitive, multi-colour equalizer display. Powered by four AAA batteries, the shirt is hand washable with their removal—because you wash your clothing now, don't you, you hippie-gone-Apple-consumer sellout. [Jetsobox via technabob]

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

