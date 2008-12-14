Apple Rep Declares the iPhone a Gaming 'Console Experience'

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Engadget's secret sources report that Apple's John Geleynse recently proclaimed the iPhone to be a "gaming console" and potentially a threat to the Nintendo DS.

Geleynse also said the iPhone is "not a phone, it's a console experience." This (as yet unconfirmed) announcement goes along with EA's new position in select Apple stores in the U.S. where they'll presumably show off new games for the iPhone platform. It also makes sense considering Apple's current TV ad for the iPod touch ("the funnest iPod ever") that demonstrates a number of games. The overall increase in recent news about the iPhone's gaming capabilities is exciting, but I'm not so sure that it'll ever be a true competitor to dedicated consoles. But as a casual time-killer? Bring it on. [Engadget]

