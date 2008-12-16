How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Leopard 10.5.6 Update Pwns Pwnage, Breaks Jailbreak

A warning for all you iPhone jailbreak enthusiasts: Apple's newest OS software update contains quite a stink bomb—10.5.6 disables the Pwnage tool, making you unable to jailbreak or unlock your iPhone or iPod Touch.

The update prevents jailbreaking by disabling the software at the computer level, a step up from what the company usually does: release a firmware update that re-locks the iPhone. Now it's stopping your Mac from recognising the device in DFU (device firmware update) mode by inflicting new code on the USB ports on Apple computers.

While the iPhone Dev Team is no doubt working to figure out a new hack around this, some are reporting that the simplest way to work around the update for now is to copy some of the 10.5.5 framework files over the newer ones... or not update. [Information Week and Spaziocellulare]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles