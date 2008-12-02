The Apple Store now shows the Apple In-Ear Headphones with Remote and Mic as available. Before they were listed as "coming soon", but their ordering database now shows shipping in 7-10 days, even while their text description hasn't been updated yet. [Apple]
Apple In-Ear Now Available To Tickle Your Brains
