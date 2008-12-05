Annoy-a-tron 2.0 Lets You to Slowly Drive Your Co-Workers Insane Just for Fun

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You may remember the original Annoy-a-tron, a tiny device designed to annoy the crap out of friends and enemies alike. Well, now there's the new Annoy-a-tron 2.0, taking the obnoxiousness to new heights.

The Annoy-a-tron is a tiny device that plays annoying sounds at random intervals, perfect for hiding in your targets office. While the original would just play one annoying sound, the 2.0 version has five different sounds, allowing you to specifically choose your form of torment. The sounds are:

-15kHz (Mosquito tone) (full volume)
-Cricket chirping (medium/low volume)
-IM Doorbell (low volume)
-Grating Electronic noise (full volume)
-Typical Electronic Beep (medium volume)

Yes, that mosquito tone is the frequency that young people can hear and older people or people with bad hearing cannot, making it the perfect setting for "annoying" your toddlers when they're trying to sleep.

The tiny device has two magnets on board and a battery that will provide it with four full weeks of juice, provided you hide it well enough to torture someone for a full month. [ThinkGeek]

