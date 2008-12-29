Amazon's Top Selling Holiday Gifts Are Electronic and Guessable

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Amazon has published a list of their top selling products from the holiday season (they broke records again with 6.3 million items ordered on December 15th alone). So can you guess the biggies?

Amazon said best-selling holiday items this year included the Samsung 52-inch HDTV, the Apple iPod, the Acer netbook computer and Nintendo Wii.

Sure, "Samsung HDTV" and "iPod" aren't exactly model specific, but we get the point. Big HDTVs, iPods, the Acer Aspire One (along with other netbooks, surely) and the Nintendo Wii were the hot gadgets of Christmas 2008.

But geeze Amazon, doesn't anyone buy books anymore? [AFP via Maxconsole]

