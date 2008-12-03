How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Amazon HD Streaming Spotted on TiVo

Are you a big Amazon Unbox fan who has been insanely jealous over Netflix HD streaming? Don't break that remote in passionate rage just yet.

One TiVo user spotted this "Available in High Definition" option in their Amazon Video on Demand menu system. Clicking on the option did nothing, but it's probably pretty safe to assume that TiVo didn't add the choice for aesthetic reasons alone—though the company does enjoy their endless word list UI so maybe we're reading to much into it after all. [Twitter via Engadget]

