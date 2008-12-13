Addonics Adaptor Turns Any USB Storage Device Into a NAS Server

For only $US55, Addonics claims that this tiny gadget can easily turn any USB storage device into a full-fledged Network Attached Storage (NAS) server with support for both SMB and FTP access.

All you have to do is pop it into your USB storage drive (also works as a print server), attach an Ethernet line to your router and you are ready to start serving up media over the network. It even features Bit-Torrent compatibility, so you can send downloaded media files directly to your storage unit no matter where you are.

Features: * Convert any USB 2.0 / 1.1 mass storage device into a Network Attached Storage device

* Great for adding Addonics Storage Tower, Storage Rack or any Addonics USB storage device onto the network

* Great for creating a custom Network Attached Storage appliance.

* USB port can be used to power most 2.5" USB hard drives or any low powered USB storage device.

* Support Fast Ethernet 10/100Mbps.

* Simple to install

* Small and light weight. Size slightly longer than a C size battery. Can be installed practically anywhere

* Can be set as DHCP server or client.

* Support Samba server for up to 64 concurrent clients.

* Support FTP server for up to 8 concurrent users.

* Can be set as a print server to attach any USB printer to the network

* Built-in Bit Torrent client for direct download to the attached USB storage device

* Can be set as a UPnP AV server to share photo/music files stored on the file server with XBOX 360 video game consoles connected to the LAN

* User management to allow read only or read/write access to folders

* Administrative management access via web browser with password security.

* Compatible with all Windows OS, Mac OS, Linux 2.6.x and above

