After A Philadelphia City Paper blogger lit the Internet on fire with a hot scoop on our president elect's shockingly unorthodox choice of digital music player, the Obama PR machine, obviously in full damage-control mode, has swooped in to set the record straight.

"The President-elect uses an iPod," a spokeskman told the Wall Street Journal, crushing the hearts of the Zune owners whose jubilant Twitters are but 24 hours old, and signalling yet another populist move to the centre for BO.

The Philadelphia City Paper writer has also posted a response, sticking to his guns that Barack was spotted at the gym all Zuned up:

I vividly remember Obama pulling out an MP3 player with his left hand while exercising on the machine. It had a dark case protecting it and from what I saw, he was using a Zune.

I've seen a Zune in action. I know what it looks like.

Read: an iPod in a case. Either way, Republican leaders are firing up the Kenneth Starr signal on the roof of the Capitol as we speak. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE ANSWERS. [WSJ via Gadget Lab]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

