Acekard 2i Becomes First to Crack Nintendo DSi For Homebrew

Befitting of the homebrew crackin' reputation recently, Nintendo figured they'd take the opportunity of the DSi's fresh hardware to kibosh homemade code via flash carts once and for all. As you can see here, that plan didn't last long.

Acekard, makers of many fine flashcarts for the original DS and DS Lite, have done in a month or so what many thought might take much longer, or even be impossible: load homebrew code on the DSi. And on top of that, Acekard is claiming support for all of the DSi's new hardware goodness like the camera and SD card, which is surely wetting many a homebrew mouth today with anticipatory drool.

The Acekard 2i should be available via your favourite grey market gaming gear vendors soon. [Acekard via Kotaku]