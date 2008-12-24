One of the biggest reasons people rely on Bittorrent to watch TV shows these days is that the local networks tend to make us wait for months before showing a program that's already been seen overseas. And while the commercial channels have started to try and "fast-track" episodes by showing them a few days later, the ABC is still woefully slow at showing all the latest BBC programming.

Until now, that is. A press release landed in my inbox yesterday afternoon from Aunty saying that they'll be "fast tracking" the latest Doctor Who Christmas Special, where viewers discover the identity of the new Doctor. The episode will screen on Christmas Day in the UK, while in Australia, fans will be able to enjoy the episode just one month later on January 25.Sorry Aunty, but showing a program we've been able to watch online for a whole month is not fast-tracking.Considering how far ahead of the commercial networks you are when it comes to IPTV, I thought you would have realised that.

If you are a (now disappointed) Doctor Who fan, the press release is below: