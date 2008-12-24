How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

DoctorWho.jpgOne of the biggest reasons people rely on Bittorrent to watch TV shows these days is that the local networks tend to make us wait for months before showing a program that's already been seen overseas. And while the commercial channels have started to try and "fast-track" episodes by showing them a few days later, the ABC is still woefully slow at showing all the latest BBC programming.

Until now, that is. A press release landed in my inbox yesterday afternoon from Aunty saying that they'll be "fast tracking" the latest Doctor Who Christmas Special, where viewers discover the identity of the new Doctor. The episode will screen on Christmas Day in the UK, while in Australia, fans will be able to enjoy the episode just one month later on January 25.Sorry Aunty, but showing a program we've been able to watch online for a whole month is not fast-tracking.Considering how far ahead of the commercial networks you are when it comes to IPTV, I thought you would have realised that.

If you are a (now disappointed) Doctor Who fan, the press release is below:

ABC TV FAST-TRACKS THE NEXT DOCTOR TO AUSTRALIA

Doctor Who fans are in for a treat when ABC TV screens the highly anticipated 2008 Doctor Who Christmas Special on Sunday January 25 at 7.30pm, on ABC 1.

Doctor Who: The Next Doctor will screen in the UK on Christmas Day, December 25, and will then be fast-tracked via tardis to Australia.

With news of David Tennant's impending departure from the cult-hit series, there has been much intrigue and speculation surrounding who will be the 11th time lord. Will all finally be revealed in this Christmas special?

In Doctor Who: The Next Doctor, it's Christmas Eve 1851, and Cybermen stalk through the snow of Victorian London. However, when the Doctor (David Tennant) meets another Doctor (David Morrissey), the two must combine forces to stop the rise of the CyberKing. But, are two Doctors enough?

To watch a exclusive sneak preview visit here: )

Doctor Who: The Next Doctor will be available on ABC iView from Monday January 26, 2009.

ABC1 will then present an encore screening of series two of Doctor Who, each Tuesday night at 8.30pm, starting January 27, 2009.

