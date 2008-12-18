A Watch Made of E-Paper Can Be E-legant

French designer Julien Bergignat's Tima Watch concept has an actual basis in reality, and is something you may actually wear to places more upscale than Red Lobster.

E-Ink watches have made it onto the market in one form or another, but they're still not as good looking as this render from 2006. You get a digital representation of an analogue face (neat) as well as a digital representation of a digital face. If this ever made it to market, we'd buy this for upwards of $US200. [Julien Bergignat via Fubiz via Dvice]