How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

A Watch Made of E-Paper Can Be E-legant

French designer Julien Bergignat's Tima Watch concept has an actual basis in reality, and is something you may actually wear to places more upscale than Red Lobster.

E-Ink watches have made it onto the market in one form or another, but they're still not as good looking as this render from 2006. You get a digital representation of an analogue face (neat) as well as a digital representation of a digital face. If this ever made it to market, we'd buy this for upwards of $US200. [Julien Bergignat via Fubiz via Dvice]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles