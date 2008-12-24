A Pocket-Sized Mental Anguish Calculator Could Come In Handy at the DMV

When you want to see humanity at it's worst, you go to the DMV. Thanks to quirky Japanese inventors, I can now monetise my mental anguish with a handy pocket-sized calculator.

The Consolation Money Calculator, as it is called, has two modes: one for normal functions and one for for "consolation calculation." In that mode, I enter my profile information, choose from a list of common perpetrators (boss, boyfriend/girlfriend, etc) along with a few other details and then press the "mental damage" button. Presto! I now know the net worth of my misery and can extract payment promptly. This novelty calculator is set to debut in Japanese stores starting on January 24th for around $US27. [Wiz Inc. via CScout Japan]