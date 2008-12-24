A Pocket-Sized Mental Anguish Calculator Could Come In Handy at the DMV

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When you want to see humanity at it's worst, you go to the DMV. Thanks to quirky Japanese inventors, I can now monetise my mental anguish with a handy pocket-sized calculator.

The Consolation Money Calculator, as it is called, has two modes: one for normal functions and one for for "consolation calculation." In that mode, I enter my profile information, choose from a list of common perpetrators (boss, boyfriend/girlfriend, etc) along with a few other details and then press the "mental damage" button. Presto! I now know the net worth of my misery and can extract payment promptly. This novelty calculator is set to debut in Japanese stores starting on January 24th for around $US27. [Wiz Inc. via CScout Japan]

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

