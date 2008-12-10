800,000 Wii Units Sold In Black Friday Week While Iwata Giggled Maniacally

This is what Microsoft didn't tell you about last Black Friday sales: Nintendo sold 800,000 in the week of Black Friday, besting the Xbox 360 and the PS3. According to Nintendo Presidential Vampire Satoru Iwata:

Fortunately for us a lot of shoppers put our products at the top of their list.

He was also referring to the the Nintendo DS, which grew 20% over the same period last year. Basically, after all this time in the market, these guys keep selling their boxes like hot red velvet cupcakes with vanilla frosting and hot cocoa in a freezing winter morning. Hmmmmm, cupcakes. [Kotaku]