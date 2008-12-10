How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

800,000 Wii Units Sold In Black Friday Week While Iwata Giggled Maniacally

This is what Microsoft didn't tell you about last Black Friday sales: Nintendo sold 800,000 in the week of Black Friday, besting the Xbox 360 and the PS3. According to Nintendo Presidential Vampire Satoru Iwata:

Fortunately for us a lot of shoppers put our products at the top of their list.

He was also referring to the the Nintendo DS, which grew 20% over the same period last year. Basically, after all this time in the market, these guys keep selling their boxes like hot red velvet cupcakes with vanilla frosting and hot cocoa in a freezing winter morning. Hmmmmm, cupcakes. [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles