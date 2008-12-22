How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

60,000-Piece Lego Star Wars Hoth Diorama Features LEDs, Footprints

Not only is this Lego Star Wars diorama of the ice world Hoth fun to look at, it's got some gadgety goodness inside too. Oh, and footprints. Tons of tiny minifig footprints.

As the headline says, the 5′X10′ diorama is comprised of 60,000 Lego bricks. It cost creator Mark Borlase about $US3,000 and four years of construction time to complete.

There's also the 50 LED lights that illuminate the Echo Base hangar and bacta tank with a soothing blue. Motorised AT-AT wenches and a fully operational hanger door top off this gorgeous pile of eye candy.

And according to the block heads over at Brothers Brick the diorama also won the recent "Star Wars building challenge" and was featured in the official LEGO Magazine.

Impressive. Most impressive [Flickr Set via Brothers Brick]

