49-Foot-Tall Honda Asimo Robot to Terrorise Spectators at the Rose Parade

If you thought Asimo falling down the stairs was funny, wait until this epic 49-foot-tall version of Honda's robot falls down during the Rose Parade, crushing dozens of bedazzled dancers.

Yes, Honda made a nearly 50-foot-tall version of its not-so-nimble robotic friend, and it'll be heading down the Rose Parade route on New Year's Day. Also, it will be wearing a big top hat, which is a nice touch.

Honda will also provide the pace car for the parade with its hydrogen fuel cell powered FCX Clarity. There will also be music, dancing and flowers, but you probably knew that already.

