3G MSI Wind U120 Available in January, More Promising Models in the Works

MSI has outed some of their plans to Laptop before the CES 2009 info-rush. And their big news is that 3G/WiMax enabled laptops will go on sale in the US this January.

The new U120, out now overseas with HSDPA and WiMAX options, will be available for an undisclosed price next month. Simultaneously, the U110 and U115 will see a refresh with the latest Atom Z530 (still 1.6GHz) processor and a standard hard drive that can be turned off, allowing the system to run at lower power with a smaller SSD.

There will also be a touchscreen Wind on display at CES, along with a very thin and light 13.3-inch U300 that's promised to be both affordable and jaw dropping.

