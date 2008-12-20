20 Year Calendar Causes Me Intense Anxiety

I can barely plan next week, so this 20 year calendar gives me the creeps. That's 7,300 pages, a whooping 2 feet (60 centimeters) of paper coming off the wall.

It was created by the Saatchi & Saatchi ad agency in Germany to promote the Schott solar panels, which apparently are so durable that they can last for 20 years. That's exactly the warranty of these things. It seems that the calendar is so popular that their sales force is being inundated with petitions from clients who want to have their own.

I just don't get it. Being reminded that at the end of that stack of paper I would be 56 years old is just not my idea of fun. [Foolish Gadgets via OhGizmo]