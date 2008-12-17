17-Month Trip In Solar Taxi Ends At UN Climate Change Talks in Poland

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

After 17 gruelling months, Swiss adventurer Louis Palmer's around-the-world trip in a solar-powered car is finally over. Altogether, he traveled 51,500km and across 40 countries.

Palmer, who touched down at UN climate change talks in Poznan, Poland, said the feat proved that solar power was a viable alternative to carbon-based fuel sources. Though to do what Palmer did, you'd need to drive a tiny three-wheeler tugging along a solar array almost as big as the car itself.

While the car probably needs a major redesign (and perhaps some more solar panel breakthroughs) to even inch close to becoming a regular on highways, it did disclose some promising technology. The car reached 88kph speeds and could travel for 300km on a single charge. Through the 17 months on almost non-stop driving, it only broke down twice.

Though this car's adventure is over, Palmer's not ready to give up eco-driving yet. He's planning a trip with six vehicles around the world in 80 days (ha!) that would draw power from hydro, geothermal and wind energy. [BBC]

