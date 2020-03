We all bitch about OSes and hardware, but be thankful that we live in the 21st century. In the early 80's 2K of RAM was touted as enough to "satisfy our lust for power."

OObject has put together a list of 16 retro computer ads that humorously illustrate how far we have come. I mean, $US2495 for a 15 MB hard drive from Radio Shack? [OObject]