13 Year-Old Guitar Hero Satriani-Wannabe Will Sue Coldplay Too, One Day

Note to the parents of 13-year-old Danny, a kid capable of getting 100% on Guitar Hero Expert playing The Devil Went Down To Georgia: Tell Santa to get him a bloody guitar this Xmas.

Apparently, he got 100% after only practicing this song for 10 days. Trust us, Danny, drop Guitar Hero, get a real guitar and start moving those fingers all over it as soon as possible. Playing a real instrument is very important for your personal growth. And with that I mean "that's what will get you chicks when you grow up". [Wonderland via Kotaku]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

