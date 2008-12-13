13 Year-Old Guitar Hero Satriani-Wannabe Will Sue Coldplay Too, One Day

Note to the parents of 13-year-old Danny, a kid capable of getting 100% on Guitar Hero Expert playing The Devil Went Down To Georgia: Tell Santa to get him a bloody guitar this Xmas.

Apparently, he got 100% after only practicing this song for 10 days. Trust us, Danny, drop Guitar Hero, get a real guitar and start moving those fingers all over it as soon as possible. Playing a real instrument is very important for your personal growth. And with that I mean "that's what will get you chicks when you grow up". [Wonderland via Kotaku]