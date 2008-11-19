Zune Spec Ad Is Gross and NSFW, But At Least It's Memorable

See this ad right here? It's the Zune's latest TV spot, which debuted last night during Heroes. Needless to say, it has a generic look that could be for anyone. (Personally, I thought it was another Blackberry ad at first glance).

There is an alternative. And it was produced by Sibling Rivalry on spec (as in, it's NOT associated in any way with the Zune or Microsoft). The ad is shamelessly, sickeningly graphic without a real message that I can decipher. But I have a sinking feeling that I'll never, ever forget it...no matter how hard I try:

So what do you think. Ad one, or ad two? OK...that pun was unintentional, but it's way too great to delete.