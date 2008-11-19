How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Zune Spec Ad Is Gross and NSFW, But At Least It's Memorable

See this ad right here? It's the Zune's latest TV spot, which debuted last night during Heroes. Needless to say, it has a generic look that could be for anyone. (Personally, I thought it was another Blackberry ad at first glance).

There is an alternative. And it was produced by Sibling Rivalry on spec (as in, it's NOT associated in any way with the Zune or Microsoft). The ad is shamelessly, sickeningly graphic without a real message that I can decipher. But I have a sinking feeling that I'll never, ever forget it...no matter how hard I try:

So what do you think. Ad one, or ad two? OK...that pun was unintentional, but it's way too great to delete.

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles