Zune 120 Coming in Blue, Along with New Zune Originals Designs

Microsoft's arty Zune Originals designs are a great selling point for the device, but if you weren't satisfied with the selection so far, they're adding a whopping 46 new sketches to the collection. Some of the new designs are awfully snazzy, and they're all available on the Zune Originals site. While perusing the press release, a reader over at Zunerama found a shot of what seems to be the Zune 120 in the same shade of blue as the flash-based blue Zunes. It'd make sense for Microsoft to add a little colour to the big brother of the family, so it's probably safe to expect a more official announcement soon. [Zunerama]