Zoybar Modular Instrument is a Guitar, Bass or Medieval Lute, Depending on Your Mood

Stringed instruments are diverse in sound and design, but they all share the same basic shape. That similarity hadn't really bugged anyone too much for the last few hundred years, but where most see variety Zoybar sees redundancy: they've proposed a modular, build-it-yourself guitar-ish thing, with interchangeable parts that can convert it into a wide range of necky, stringy instruments. Want an electric guitar? An amplified theobo? A single-stringed hobo-bass with a line out? Sure, whatever, it's a Zoybar, man.

Broken down into a few categories of changeable parts, main body included, the Zoybar itself is best described a series of standardised connectors. It'll be interesting to see what existing instruments can be created with the kit, but the weird, as of yet unrealised contraptions that artists create with the bevy of components have the potential to be amazing, or more realistically completely hilarious. The Zoybar should go on sale in January. [Zoybar via Crunchgear]