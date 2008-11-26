ZeptoPad 2.0 Whiteboard iPhone App Shows Live-Updating Web Interface, PDF Export

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's just a demo right now, but Ryo Shimizu's ZeptoPad 2.0 whiteboard app looks pretty promising. We already love collaborative drawing apps like Netsketch, but Ryo's whiteboard adds a couple of interesting tweaks—the ability to watch the whiteboard live via a web interface or on what looks like a local client, and then save everything to PDF when you're finished. If collaborators are not limited to being on the same wi-fi network, which is how these apps often work, sign us up. Barring any Apple hold-ups (that's never happened, right?), ZeptoPad should hit the store next weekend. [Thanks, Ryo!]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

