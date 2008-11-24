Zagat To Go '09 Hits iPhone App Store

Maybe I'm just writing this because I'm hungry, but damn if I'm not excited about the Zagat To Go app for iPhone that launched this week. Zagat may sometimes offer too many suggestions, but I find it useful when I limit geography, or as a resource for validating my own foodie guesswork. This version shows photos of the restaurants, links to their sites, and even lets you make reservations with a click, where available. It's $US10, a hefty premium over free alternatives OpenTable and Yelp, but I'm gonna go snatch it up anyway. If you've already tried it, hit us with a comment or two. [iTunes Store via IntoMobile]