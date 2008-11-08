Yes, This Buttonless Xbox 360 Controller Still Works

While at first glance this modded Xbox 360 controller might seem kind of useless, what with its total lack of buttons, it's actually designed for better FPS gaming. All of the buttons have been moved to the back, like prior mods we've seen, but it also has moved the thumbsticks together in the centre and presented a downright awesome clean aesthetic. With the buttons on the back you can keep your thumbs on the sticks and let your other fingers handle jumping and running and reloading and the like. Hit the jump for a pic of the back and a video of it in action.



