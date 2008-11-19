Xbox 360 Netflix Streaming Drops Sony's Columbia Pictures

In what's a slightly suspicious coincidence, but Sony's suddenly pulled a bunch of its movies from the Xbox's Netflix Watch Instantly streaming service just a few hours before Microsoft's New Xbox Experience goes live. Previously available titles like Superbad and Bad Boys, which are owned by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment subsidiary Columbia Pictures, have been made unavailable for Xbox users. Netflix VP Steve Swasey says there's no foul play involved, and that the NXE Instant Queue had just run into a licensing issue with Columbia Pictures. [Joystiq via Engadget]