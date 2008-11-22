How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The balance, the precision aiming. The man: Woz takes a piss on his Segway. If this is Photoshopped (or the world's most convincing Woz lookalike), there truly is no God. [Macenstein]UPDATE: Woz confirms in the comments!

From the man himself:

not photoshopped...it was years ago...some wild eyed guy was blurting out questions at a Shoreline Amphitheater concert and he asked if I went to the urinal on my Segway. What would you say? I answered "yes." Always say "yes" when someone is excited with a weird or impossible question. Then this guy asked how I did it. I was stalling to think of some funny reply when he asked if I stood on it backwards and held the handlebar so I said "yes" again.

Then I went into the urinal and set up the photo with friends. I posted it myself on urinal.net.

Later that night I showed the photo to a friend and told him how I turned the Seway backwards because of splash from the Segway stick. I then rubbed the stick and commented that it was still a bit sticky and asked him to rub it too but he would have nothing to do with that.

It was a fun evening!

