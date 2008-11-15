If you have enjoyed using the built-in iPhone application on WowWee's three-wheelin' Rovio robot, then head on over to the App Store because "Rovio Driver" looks like a major upgrade. The free app adds head position / rotation controls and the camera view appears to be much larger than the standard version. Damn, I might have to put this one on the Christmas list myself. [Robo Community via I4U News]
WowWee Rovio Driver App Now Available For the iPhone
