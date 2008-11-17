Wonderfully 80s Boombox Wristwatch Doesn't Play Music

I was all amped up for this little boombox watch until I got to the last sentence over at technabob. "I only wish the tiny little speakers actually worked," they wrote, at which I wept a little because part of me wanted to relive the smashing acid wash 80s in whatever way I could. I can't lift massive boomboxes onto my shoulder like I used to, but this little guy would have been the next best thing. That and if Kid n' Play spontaneously appeared on my shoulder to serve as blogging muse for the evening. Silver or gunmetal for $US90. The awesome memories are free. [Flud via technabob]