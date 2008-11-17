Woman Stabs Rapist in the Neck with an iPod Charger

An alleged (and formerly convicted and released) rapist was picked up in Staten Island, New York after being selected from a lineup by the victim. Sources said the woman struck back during the attack by stabbing the perpetrator in the neck with a nearby iPod charger, and the man picked out of the lineup bore the twin bruises of an AC adaptor on his neck. He fled the scene before police arrived, but left his yellow jacket (emblazoned with Sylvester the Cat) behind, and in addition to the victim's testimony will hopefully be enough to put this creep away for life. Or several lifetimes. [Gothamist]