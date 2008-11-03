Wireless Wipes Rid Your Filthy Touchscreen Phone of Staphylococcus Aureus

If you, like me, do unnatural things with your iPhone, go pick up a 10-pack of Wireless Wipes. Why? Because touchscreens are apparently hotbeds of scum and villainy. And germs, which is what a British study discovered when it found they carry "tens of thousands of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus." Another study, conducted in Arizona, randomly tested 25 mobiles and found staph on nearly half of them. Staph, in case you didn't know, causes everything from pimples and boils, to pneumonia and meningitis, which explains the chronic headache and hallucinations I've had for the better part of the past week. Wireless Wipes cost $US2 for 10, are fast drying, non-streaking and—most importantly—non corrosive. [ChipChick]