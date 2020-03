At first glance, this leaf from Bird Electron doesn't seem like such a bad idea: Provide people with a small, unamplified, discreet speaker that can hook up to pretty much any MP3 player, wrap it in a cute little leafy shell and clip it to a keychain. But then, please, consider the uses. When can't you just give you friends an earbud to share a song? When you're 13, on a bus with five friends, all of whom are on a pretty hard Chingy kick. That's when. Japan can keep this one. [Akihabara]