Wing Man Baby Seat: Carbon Fibre Gets Knocked Up

For anyone with a child, that bond you feel with your offspring is the most powerful in nature. And your protective instincts demand the absolute best in child safety, like this $US4,000 Wing Man baby seat prototype. It's constructed of strong, lightweight carbon fibre—the same material used in performance cars and aeroplanes across the world—that should keep your little bundle of joy stylish and nearly invincible. But just so your know, dear parent, all of us without a child think that you're freaking nuts for reading this many words on a $US4,000 baby seat. [carbonfibergear via Jalopnik]