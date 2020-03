Visiting Microsoft's Media Centre posse in Redmond, I just caught a glimpse of the Windows 7 Media Centre interface with integrated touch control (no third-party software) on an HP TouchSmart. All I can say is, I've always loved the MCE user experience—it really is a highlight of Microsoft design—but adding smooth touch interaction makes it even better. The only thing missing here is multitouch, but I'm told that's coming. Check out the vid. [Windows 7]