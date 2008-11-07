How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Windows 7 to Extend Laptop Battery Life by Minimum of 11%

In the growing pile of reasons why Windows 7 will be a thousand times better than Vista, Microsoft has reported internal power specifications in which they tested an identical laptop playing back DVDs to battery failure. All things equal, the Vista configuration pulled 17.9W of power, while the Windows 7 machine pulled just 13.4W. It might not sound like much, but that's a big deal.

jkOnTheRun reasons that if in Microsoft's scenario the battery had 52 Watt/hours of power, the Vista system would run 3.05 hours. The same system running Windows 7 would run for 4 hours. And that makes sense, given that Microsoft was able to playback DVDs up to an hour longer on Windows 7 systems.

Microsoft tested a multitude of machines and found that while not everyone will gain an hour of battery life, every Windows 7 user coming from Vista would gain a healthy 11% minimum. [Viddler via jkOnTheRun]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles