Windows 7 Pre-Beta Hits Bittorrent

Windows 7 looks like it will kick the pants off Vista, even if the two do look fairly similar. And now ZDNet is reporting that anyone keen on checking out the Windows 7 pre-beta that was distributed to media last week can, thanks to the wonders of bittorrent.

We're not going to point you in the direction of a pre-beta build of software, but in all honesty if you were that keen on checking it ut, you'd know where to find it anyway. Both the 32-bit and the 64-bit builds are available apparently.

Personally, I'm more than happy to wait for the full release to hit shelves. After Vista, I'm not too keen to rush into a new Microsoft OS too quickly, no matter how good it sounds.

[ZDNet AU]