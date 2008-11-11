Windows 7 Benchmarked: Actually Faster Than Vista, Or Just Feels Like It?

However you feel about Windows 7 UI overhaul and new feature set, one thing you can't hate on is that it's way faster than Vista. Or at least, it certainly feels that way. PC Pro puts its newfound nimbleness to the more objective test of benchmarks, to see just how much faster it really is. Answer? Not at all.

In their benchmarks of Office and video encoding tests, they're exactly the same on both Vista and Windows 7. So all that awesome quickness you're feeling as you zip around the OS? It's totally on the front end. Which is totally fine. I mean, as long as it feels faster, and gets in your way less so you get more done, that matters more than stupid benchmark numbers right? [PC Pro via Slashdot]