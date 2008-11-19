Is The Wimax-Enabled HTC Max Heading To Australia?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to a recent article in the China Economic News, HTC is apparently planning on launching the HTX Max 4G Wimax phone in Australia by the end of the year. It would be an odd move, considering that only Unwired really has a somewhat respectable Wimax network in the country, and from personal experience it has a long way to go before it can compete with something like NextG in terms of both coverage and reliability. But it's on the internet, so it must be true, right?

Wrong. After making a couple of phone calls, we can confirm that the HTC Max won't be coming to Australia. We're not sure where the China Economic News got its info from, but a local HTC rep confirmed that the HTC Max is a Russia only handset at the moment, and there are no plans to bring it to Australia. Consider this rumour officially smashed...

China Economic News via WMPowerUser

