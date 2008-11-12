Game Reactor has the scoop on Wii's Opera Browser 2.0, coming this December for 500 Wii Points ($US5). It's got Wii Speak compatibility, updated buttons, a maximum of six tabs, Wii Mail support and will be free for people who already paid for the first. Those of you who love surfing the net with a motion stick are going to be thrilled. [Go Nintendo via Kotaku]
Wii's Opera Browser 2.0 Update Gets Detailed
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
How Humanity Could Last Forever
Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.