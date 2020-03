These mini wiimote novelty keychains have a unique function—it can shine an image of your favourite Mario-Kart character on the wall at the push of a button. Fans can collect six different versions that feature Luigi, Wario, Princess Peach, Yoshi and Baby Mario—but I wouldn't expect Mario to come flying out of the woodwork on a kart to save you when you shine the signal. Yup, your only hope is that Ron Jeremy happens to drive past you on a moped while you are getting mugged. Available for $US6.

[ThinkGeek via Technabob]