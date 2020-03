This simple Wiimote hack reminds me of the days when the NES Advantage allowed for a little "turbo" fire while playing a Shmup like Life Force. It was kind of cheating, sure, but it made old games fun again. This kit does the same. I may rent House of the Dead 3 for my Wii now. Emphasis on "may."

As you can see, the hack adds a little flair to the Wiimote too:

[Acid Mods]