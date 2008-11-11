Wii Fit + LEGO Mindstorms = Super Nerd Soccer

No idea who did this originally, but Wired found a video of two dudes playing Wii Fit LEGO Mindstorms Soccer. Wait, what? Looks like the guys hooked up two Wii Fit balance boards to a LEGO Mindstorms trucks(?) and made them move around in sync with whatever leaning or jumping motion was made. A very fancy display of hackery all around, but can you imagine what the actual Wii Fit game will say when they weigh themselves on it? "Congratulations on being the only obese soccer players in existence." [YouTube via Wired]